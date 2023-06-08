Man arrested for cache of stolen electrical items from NYSEG, other facilities

MAINE (WBNG) -- The Broome County sheriff’s Office announced it arrested a man in an investigation into larcenies at NYSEG substations and other electrical facilities.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office conducted a search of a garage in the Town of Maine. During the search, detectives found a large amount of industrial electrical equipment consistent with several other reported larcenies. Among the cache were items stolen from Goudey Station in the Town of Union.

Authorities arrested and charged Shaun Kozak, 44, of the Town of Maine with burglary in the third degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree and grand larceny in the fourth degree. All of these charges are felonies.

Kozak was taken to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office Correctional Facility to await arraignment at CAP Court.

“Excellent police work by our Detectives Division in our collective effort to stop these ongoing burglaries and recover thousands of dollars in stolen equipment,” said Sheriff Fred Akshar in a news release. “There’s no substitute for the unwavering focus and dedication they’ve shown in solving these crimes.”

