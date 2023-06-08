Man pleads guilty to robbery; facing 8 years in prison

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the guilty plea of an Endicott man Thursday.

The office said Dusane D. Murphy, 24, pleaded guilty to attempted robbery in the first. He admitted that he and another person forcibly stole property from a 27-year-old man while brandishing a handgun on Jan. 20, 2023.

Murphy and the other individual approached the victim on Washington Avenue in Endicott around noon and pointed a handgun at him and stole his phone and wallet and took marijuana from him. Murphy fled and was apprehended a short time later by police on Adams Avenue, where he was identified.

Surveillance cameras from area businesses depicted where the handgun had been discarded and police located a loaded 40-caliber pistol.

The office noted that Murphy has a prior felony conviction in 2017 for robbery in the second degree.

Murphy will be sentenced to eight years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision on Sept. 7. Murphy also waived his right to appeal.

