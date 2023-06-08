McCartney retiring after more than 40 years in public safety

VESTAL (WBNG) -- After forty-five years working in public safety, Tom McCartney is finally ready to call it a career.

Retiring today from his position as regional director for the New York State Office of Emergency Management.

McCartney originally wanted to pursue a career as a Police officer, but a chance to work for IBM in 1979, set him on the path that would become the rest of his working life.

“It was twice the pay of a state trooper in 79′ and a lot of friends that were troopers said good move, good corporation” said McCartney.

McCartney ended up working for IBM for 24 years in security and emergency services. from there he would become director of safety for SUNY Broome, then landing a job for New York State as a Fire Safety Rep in 2003 and retiring today as Regional Director for Emergency Management in the Southern Tier.

The main thing that has kept him going after all these years, is a commitment to keeping the public safe.

“It was a form of public safety, but working for the private sector, everything we did was to protect people, the environment and property” said McCartney.

“And it’s time to start doing things that are important to me for personal, family, do a lot of traveling, got some grand children”.

Finally able to sit back and enjoy life, McCartney already has his retirement plans mapped out starting next week with his wife Judy of 35 years.

“My trip on Monday is to the Adiraondaks for a week, my oldest son is a forest ranger so we’re gonna go spend it with him”.

