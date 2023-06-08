Smoke lingers but conditions slowly improve

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6pm newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tonight: Smoke still lingers, but not nearly as thick. Chance of showers early. Low: 44-50

Friday: 70% chance of scattered showers and maybe a storm. High: 60-65

Friday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. A shower or few possible. Low: 41-48

Forecast Discussion:

Smoke will linger through the next couple days but it is not expected to be nearly as thick. Showers fade tonight and lows drop into the 40s. Shower chances increase Friday to around 70% as the upper level low responsible for funneling the smoke into our area spins some small disturbances down into our area. Rainfall chances have been bumped to 70% Friday and showers will be scattered.

Next weekend also looks a tad unsettled so we’re keeping small chance of rain Saturday. There will be a lot of dry time as we see it right now, however. Highs will be in the low 70s. Next Monday through Wednesday also look unsettled. Highs should be in the low to mid 70s.

