Some relief from the smoke in sight

**AIR QUALITY ALERTS ARE IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON**

Today: Heavy smoke early before some clearing late. Scattered showers. High: 57-65.

Tonight: Cloudy with some isolated showers. Low: 41-47.

Friday: Cloudy with showers with a few thunderstorms possible. High: 64. Low: 47.

Saturday: Scattered showers. High: 72. Low: 49.

Sunday: Mainly cloudy. Warmer. High: 78. Low: 56.

Monday: Cloudy with scattered showers. High: 75. Low: 60.

Tuesday: Some breaks of sun. Isolated showers. High: 76. Low: 57.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. High: 73. Low: 53.

Forecast Discussion:

Smoky skies will remain for most of the day, although the smoke will start to clear as we head into the afternoon. AQI remains in the unhealthy category, so use caution if you are heading outside. Some showers will develop throughout the day as that upper-level low moves a bit inland. Highs will be in the low-60s.

A few showers are possible tonight, but most of the night will be dry under cloudy skies. Lows will drop into the mid-40s.

Rain showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Friday, but rainfall is expected to be light. Highs will be in the mid-60s. Rain showers remain for the start of the weekend, but it will be more seasonable, with highs in the low-70s. Sunday will see cloudy skies and highs in the upper-70s.

Next week will be unsettled as rain showers are possible Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures will be near average all three days, with highs in the low-to-mid 70s.

