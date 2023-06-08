Southern Tier ‘Run for Robbie’ SIDS Awareness Event

By Julia Laude
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- Each year, there are more than 3,000 sudden unexpected infant deaths in the United States, that’s according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

On June 11, the Southern Tier Run for Robbie SIDS Awareness Event will be held at Veterans River Park in Kirkwood from 1 to 4 p.m. The event aims to raise awareness for Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

For additional information, follow this link.

