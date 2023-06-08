Woman charged in investigation into fraud in Cortland County

CORTLAND, NY (WBNG) -- The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a woman at the conclusion of an investigation into fraud.

The sheriff’s office charged Shelly L. Mauzy, 26, of Cortland on June 7 with welfare fraud in the third degree; a class D felony, grand larceny in the third degree; a class D felony and five counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, a class E felony.

Authorities said it was reported that Mauzy submitted fraudulent paperwork to the Cortland County Department of Social Services concerning her household and income and composition. As a result, between November 2021 and January 2023, Mauzy received benefits she was entitled to in excess of $10,000.

Mauzy was arraigned in the Cortland City Court on her arrest date and will reappear in court on July 5.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.