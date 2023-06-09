300 volunteers participate in United Way’s annual ‘Day of Action’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Around 300 volunteers from area businesses and organizations participated in more than 20 projects as part of United Way’s annual “Day of Action.”

Throughout the day, projects took place at various locations throughout Binghamton and Johnson City including: Local YMCAs, churches and museums.

Jim Case and others from Elliot Manufacturing spent Friday morning cleaning up the exterior of the Binghamton YMCA. He said it was great to give back to a place with personal significance.

“I’ve been part of the YMCA since I moved to the area in 1982,” said Case. “It’s always given to me and I’m glad to give back.”

He and the team from Elliot Manufacturing were happy to help because they identify with the mission of the YMCA.

“They do a lot of good things for the community as well as children.” said Case. “They foster good relationships with parents and they’ve been around a long time.”

At Roberson Museum & Science Center, employees from M&T Bank worked in the outdoor gardens.

Volunteer Emily Muggeo said there is value in giving back to the communities we live in.

“I think it’s important to us because we live here and we work here,” said Muggeo. “Organizations like Roberson are so important to us as community members so to be able to help them out with things that they need is super valuable for us.”

The Day of Action will continue tomorrow with volunteers working in the Oak Street community garden and the community garden at Otsiningo Park.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.