Auchinachie Cares presents $1000 to Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- As part of their monthly “Auchinachie Cares” program Auchinachie Services donated $1000 to the Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier (MHAST).

MHAST, based in Binghamton, helps connect residents throughout the Southern Tier with mental health resources and a variety of programs.

Executive Director of MHAST Megan Crowe said the resources the organization provides lead people struggling with their mental health towards healing.

“We are here to support people with mental health challenges,” said Crowe. “We have programs and services that really try to assist them with getting linked with resources they need as well as to start their own journey to wellness and recovery.”

Crowe said the donation will go toward the organization’s crisis housing.

“We have a crisis respite house where individuals can stay up to 28 days and we always need some extra funds that help with some of the group activities and therapeutic activities that we try to provide,” said Crowe.

To get more information on programs provided by MHAST or to make a donation click here.

