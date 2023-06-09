Broome County Executive responds to New York City lawsuit

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Broome County, along with more than 30 New York counties are being sued by New York City for closing their borders to asylum seekers.

The suit issued by New York City judge, Sylvia Hinds-Radix includes Chemung, Cortland, Delaware and Tioga. It claims the counties have blocked the city from allowing a small number of asylum seekers to stay in private hotels within their jurisdictions.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said due to the current housing crisis in the county and there is not enough space to house migrants.

“Covid really increased our housing issues and made it so much worse” said Garnar “For New York City, without coordination, without any information, without talking to us to just place hundreds of people in our community it would absolutely break our system.”

Garnar said the county has asked the city countless times for information regarding this issue and was met with no answers. He said they have met with attorneys and plan on fighting this lawsuit.

“We’re going to defend this” said Garnar “Were not going to back down from a lawsuit.”

He said the county will continue to work with other counties to defend their rights.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York State released new guidelines regarding what services salons can offer
Endicott Suspicious Death
Endicott Police investigating suspicious death, suspect in custody
Guthrie to acquire Lourdes Hospital
Endicott man charged with murder in investigation into suspicious death of woman
Binghamton police investigating shots fired incident on Pearl and Newton avenues

Latest News

EMT Reads "Maxi's Story"
Auchinachie Cares presents $1000 to Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier
Broom County Executive responds to NYC lawsuit
Smoke hangs over Johnson City
Expert says lightning likely caused Canadian wildfires