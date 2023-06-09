Broome County Executive responds to New York City lawsuit

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Broome County, along with more than 30 New York counties are being sued by New York City for closing their borders to asylum seekers.

The suit issued by New York City judge, Sylvia Hinds-Radix includes Chemung, Cortland, Delaware and Tioga. It claims the counties have blocked the city from allowing a small number of asylum seekers to stay in private hotels within their jurisdictions.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said due to the current housing crisis in the county and there is not enough space to house migrants.

“Covid really increased our housing issues and made it so much worse” said Garnar “For New York City, without coordination, without any information, without talking to us to just place hundreds of people in our community it would absolutely break our system.”

Garnar said the county has asked the city countless times for information regarding this issue and was met with no answers. He said they have met with attorneys and plan on fighting this lawsuit.

“We’re going to defend this” said Garnar “Were not going to back down from a lawsuit.”

He said the county will continue to work with other counties to defend their rights.

