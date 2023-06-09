Emergency crews respond to serious crash on Route 79 near Windsor

WINDSOR (WBNG) -- Emergency crews are responding to a crash on Route 79 near Windsor Friday morning.

According to Broome County dispatchers, the crash occurred in the area of 1758 Route 79 and injuries are involved. Other details could not be immediately confirmed.

Fire and EMS crews from Windsor, New York State Police and the Broome County Sheriff’s Office are at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for additional information.

