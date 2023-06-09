Emergency crews respond to serious crash on Route 79 near Windsor

(Gray News, file image)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR (WBNG) -- Emergency crews are responding to a crash on Route 79 near Windsor Friday morning.

According to Broome County dispatchers, the crash occurred in the area of 1758 Route 79 and injuries are involved. Other details could not be immediately confirmed.

Fire and EMS crews from Windsor, New York State Police and the Broome County Sheriff’s Office are at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for additional information.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guthrie to acquire Lourdes Hospital
Deputies arrest man for striking, choking and biting girlfriend
Man arrested for cache of stolen electrical items from NYSEG, other facilities
Woman charged in investigation into fraud in Cortland County
Wine poured at Chenango Fork's Madrona Tasting Room.
Madrona Tasting Room decides to not open business in Owego

Latest News

EMT Reads "Maxi's Story"
Auchinachie Cares presents $1000 to Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier
Downtown Binghamton
Broome County Executive responds to New York City lawsuit
Broom County Executive responds to NYC lawsuit