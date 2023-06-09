Green Mountain Electric Supply finds home in Kirkwood

KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- Green Mountain Electric Supply has officially decided to open a new location at 47 Pine Camp Dr. in Kirkwood.

The site will be at the old Shop Vac building. The company originally planned on constructing a warehouse at the old K-Mart building in Endicott. However, those plans were dumped after problems with the building’s foundation would have doubled its budget.

“Green Mountain Electric Supply is very excited that we were able to find another solution for our growing business within Broome Country,” a spokesperson for the company said. “This Kirkwood building will allow us to grow while helping provide jobs to the area. This building will act as our distribution center to support all of our branch locations throughout upstate New York.”

In early May, Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson said the village was looking for a new way to use the site.

