Green Mountain Electric Supply finds home in Kirkwood

(Green Mountain Electric Supply)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- Green Mountain Electric Supply has officially decided to open a new location at 47 Pine Camp Dr. in Kirkwood.

The site will be at the old Shop Vac building. The company originally planned on constructing a warehouse at the old K-Mart building in Endicott. However, those plans were dumped after problems with the building’s foundation would have doubled its budget.

“Green Mountain Electric Supply is very excited that we were able to find another solution for our growing business within Broome Country,” a spokesperson for the company said. “This Kirkwood building will allow us to grow while helping provide jobs to the area.  This building will act as our distribution center to support all of our branch locations throughout upstate New York.”

In early May, Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson said the village was looking for a new way to use the site.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guthrie to acquire Lourdes Hospital
Deputies arrest man for striking, choking and biting girlfriend
Wine poured at Chenango Fork's Madrona Tasting Room.
Madrona Tasting Room decides to not open business in Owego
Woman charged in investigation into fraud in Cortland County
Man arrested for cache of stolen electrical items from NYSEG, other facilities

Latest News

Listed here: Broome County roadwork plans
Ross Park Zoo welcomes Pallas’s cat kittens
Sonya Bement reads to children.
Local EMT and author of ‘Maxi’s Smile’ talks overcoming sadness, anxiety with her book
Emergency crews respond to crash on Route 79 near Windsor