Listed here: Broome County roadwork plans

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023
(WBNG) -- The following road work is planned for Broome County for the week of June 12. This list is provided by the Broome County Department of Public Works.

  • Paving on West Chenango Road and Brooks Road (Expect delays)
  • Oil and stone surface treatment on Greenwood Road, Caldwell Hill Road and North Sanford Road
  • Culvert pipe work on Tracey Creek Road
  • Cleaning ditches on Colesville Road, Conklin Forks Road, Oakdale Road, East Maine Road and Trim Street
  • Mowing right of way on various county roads
  • Painting on various county roads

Motorists are reminded to use caution in work zones, even when they are not active as some routes may be modified as construction progresses. Slowing down is always the most effective way to keep yourself and workers safe. You may also want to give yourself extra time during commutes to accommodate for any detours or changes in traffic patterns.

