Local EMT and author of ‘Maxi’s Smile’ talks overcoming sadness, anxiety with her book

OWEGO (WBNG) -- One of the goals of the 2023 Community Policing Initiative was to enhance the relationship between local police and the community they serve. Sonya Bement is a paramedic in the Village of Owego and said she already interacts with a lot of the same people police meet.

This is where her dog, Max, comes into place. Max will come in and help those who have been hurt by others, victims of domestic violence, and those who have had any other crisis to kind of help them move past it. As well as first responders.

Bement ended up writing a children’s book called “Maxi’s Smile.” She visits schools and community events to read the book and introduce Max.

“The book is Max’s story. It’s where he came from, how he had periods of sadness, and frustration and anxiety, he was bit by another dog and he was just so distraught he didn’t want to leave the house,” said Bement. “That’s just a fact and so it took us about six months to get him back on his feet again.”

The book has been such a success. Bement is currently working on a second book that will be about the different dogs and how each one has special skills to help people.

The book can be found here. It is $20 and 100% of the proceeds go towards the Southern Tier Police Canine Training Association.

