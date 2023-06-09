Lots of rain-free time this weekend

Tonight: Showers fade early. Low: 42-48

Saturday: Partial sun. 30% chance of a few showers or even a thunderstorm. High: 71-77

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 49-54

Forecast Discussion:

Showers through Friday evening will decrease into the early overnight. Lows stay in the 40s. Saturday brings some sunny periods but with the upper low still hanging around the region, some afternoon showers or even a storm can’t be discounted. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. The weekend looks to end on a mostly dry note and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Next Monday into Tuesday shows some promise for more rainfall; potentially steady rain, too. Rain chances increase through the day Monday and into early Tuesday. There is some uncertainty in the exact timing of the passage of the low that will bring the rain so some timing changes may occur as details become clearer this weekend.

Tuesday through next Friday, another upper level low looks to cut-off and stick through most of the week. This will provide varying degrees of shower chances.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.