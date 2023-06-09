Some relief from the smoke is coming

Air Quality Alert for all of our ENTIRE area until 12 AM Saturday.

wbng (wbng)

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. .10-.25″ (.50″) 60% High 62 (60-66) Wind NW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mixed clouds. Fog. Low 46 (42-48) Wind NW 3-8 mph

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. A few showers. 0-.10″ 20% High 72 (70-76) Wind WNW 3-8 mph

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 50 Wind SW Calm-5 mph

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High 74 Low 56

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. 40% High 74 Low 56

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 74 Low 54

With the slow moving/stationary low to our east, we’ll have clouds, showers and thunderstorms Friday.

There will be smoke, but it won’t be as thick as the past couple days.

We’ll have partly cloudy skies Saturday with a few lingering showers.

As the low exits, we’ll have dry weather Sunday. A low moving out of the Ohio River Valley will give

us showers Monday. The low will stall and spin over the Great Lakes. We’ll be dry Tuesday, but as

the low begins to move eastward, we’ll have showers Wednesday and Thursday.

