Walton man indicted on drug charges

DELHI, NY (WBNG) -- Acting Delaware County District Attorney Shawn Smith announced a Walton man was arraigned on an indictment Friday.

The two-count indictment for 27-year-old Joseph J. Hahn possessed more than 1/8 of an ounce of fentanyl in February 2023. The other indictment alleges Hahn intended to sell it. He pleaded not guilty to both counts,

Smith said a judge released Hahn on the condition that he does not consume drugs or alcohol and checks in with a probation officer.

“This defendant was already released on his own recognizance in Chenango County for a felony DWI charge,” said Smith. “Now, he has been indicted for a Class B Felony where he is alleged to have sold fentanyl. But, due to Bail Reform, I am not even able to request that the Court hold him pending trial.”

