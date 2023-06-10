Binghamton Pride Coalition hosts ‘Pride Palooza in the Park’

(Kevin Quinn)
By Kevin Quinn
Published: Jun. 10, 2023
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Otsiningo Park was filled with community members Saturday afternoon as the Binghamton Pride Coalition hosted its annual “Pride Palooza in the Park.”

Entertainment options at the event included drag performances, food trucks, face painting and more. Blake Collazo with the Binghamton Pride Coalition said the group wanted to make sure there was an option for everyone who came to the event.

The event was free to the public and included giveaways and free entertainment by many community organizations and businesses. Collazo said the event was designed to be accessible to everyone.

“We have so many vendors giving away free items and free food samples,” said Collazo. “It’s so important we provide that to the community so that it is accessible to everybody.”

Through the event and throughout Pride Month, Collazo said the Pride Coalition is trying to spread a message of acceptance and self-love

“Whether you are straight, gay, trans, white or black this is a community where you can thrive and be your authentic self,” said Collazo.

The Pride Coalition will continue to celebrate Pride Month through June with upcoming events including a picnic and a pride day at the Ross Park Zoo.

For more information on upcoming events click here.

