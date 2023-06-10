Deposit-Hancock outlasts Salem to advance to New York State softball Class D finals

MORICHES, N.Y. (WBNG) - Deposit-Hancock senior pitcher Kaitlyn Macumber struck out 15 batters as the Eagles slipped past Salem 4-1 to advance to the Class D New York State championship. With the win, the Eagles will have the chance to win back-to-back state titles as they’ll take on Scio/Friendship from Section 5 in the title game Saturday morning.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.