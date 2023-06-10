Maine-Endwell softball rides offense to huge win in Class A New York State semifinals

By Jackson Neill
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORICHES, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Maine-Endwell Spartans dropped 13 runs on their way to the Class A State Championship, taking down the Bayport-Blue Point Phantoms 13-2 in the New York State semifinals. M-E advances to the Class A championship to compete for their fourth-ever state title and their first since 2018. They’ll face off with Troy in the championship game.

