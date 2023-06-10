Much needed rain to arrive next week

Tonight: Cloudy and cool. Low: 47-54.

Sunday: Mainly cloudy. Warm. High: 82. Low: 61.

Sunday Night: Cloudy with showers late. Low: 58-64.

Monday: Steady rain. Some thunderstorms are possible. Cooler. High: 73. Low: 52.

Tuesday: Some breaks of sun. High: 72. Low: 54.

Wednesday: Showers with scattered thunderstorms. High: 68. Low: 51.

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered showers. High: 74. Low: 53.

Friday: Scattered showers. High: 71. Low: 48.

Saturday: Sun & clouds with an isolated shower or two. High: 70. Low: 49.

Forecast Discussion:

Clouds will thicken as we head overnight, but we will remain dry. Lows will be in the low-50s for most.

Sunday will see some breaks of sun, but most of the day will be on the cloudy side. It will be warmer than in recent days, with highs in the low-80s. Overnight lows fall only to the low-60s.

A cold front will arrive Monday, with the potential to bring steady rain to the region. Some thunderstorms cannot be ruled out either. Timing is still a bit uncertain, but it is likely to see the rain become steady as we head into the late afternoon period. Rainfall totals will be between .50-1″, with localized areas seeing higher totals. Highs on Monday will reach the low-70s. The front leaves by Tuesday, leaving cloudy skies and highs in the low-70s.

More rain is expected on Wednesday, as a cutoff low will move overhead. There will be a chance of a few thunderstorms as well. Temperatures will reach the upper-60s. The unsettled conditions remain for the rest of the forecasting period as well, with rain chances each day, and highs in the low-to-mid 70s.

