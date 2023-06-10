Rec Park tennis court construction underway, hopeful timeline revealed

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - June 9 at Recreation Park in Binghamton’s westside, construction crews were hard at work making updates to the tennis courts.

“We went through a couple different rounds of construction,” said Mayor Jared Kraham. “Both that had different issues that the city wanted the construction team to address, the design team, and the contractor. So these have been out of service for several years. So we’re looking to get them back in service.”

The mayor said this latest effort is about working on long-term solutions, not putting a band-aid on the issues. He said a number of concerns became apparent when the latest courts were installed, which has led to the rebuild.

“The court surfacing material was not right for the job. It was blistering, it was bubbling,” said Mayor Kraham. “Another one of the big concerns was drainage on the courts. When you think about the geography of Rec Park, these tennis courts are on the lowest level.”

As a result, Mayor Kraham said the workers are updating the surfacing material and doing some work for drainage infrastructure with the courts. The local crew that has worked on the project is back.

“Local contractor is working on this,” said Mayor Kraham. “They’re the same contractor that does our roads. We have confidence that they’re going to do good work given the right materials and the right design.”

The mayor anticipates that the city will be reimbursed for the extra work that has had to happen on the project.

“If we have to fight on behalf of taxpayers to make sure that we are refunded, we will make that happen,” said Mayor Kraham.

A pickleball space is also included in the construction plan. If all goes according to schedule, he would like residents to have access to the park’s courts by the end of summer.

