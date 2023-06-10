Windsor falls to Ichabod Crane in New York State softball Class B semifinals

MORICHES, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Windsor Black Knights had their season come to an end in the New York State softball semifinals on Friday, falling to Ichabod Crane 4-0. The Knights and IC stayed scoreless through four innings, but the Riders broke through in the fifth, and Windsor could never recover.

The Black Knights end the season as one of the four best teams in the state of New York in Class B. Congratulations on a great season girls!

