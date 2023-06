MORICHES, N.Y. (WBNG) - It took 13 innings, but the Deposit-Hancock Eagles outlasted Scio/Friendship to win the Class D state softball championship 5-3. Eagles pitcher Kaitlyn Macumber struck out 17 batters to help her team to a 5-3 win in the title game.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.