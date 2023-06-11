Maine-Endwell softball takes home 2023 New York Class A State Championship

MORICHES, N.Y. (WBNG) - In a matchup against Troy, the Maine-Endwell Spartans shut out the Flying Horses to win the Class A state championship 4-0. The Spartans took the lead in the third and added to it in the sixth thanks to a three-run home run from freshman Isabel Hunter for some insurance.

Olivia Lewis pitched seven shutout innings for the Spartans with eight strikeouts and just one hit allowed to help her team to victory.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.