Southern Tier Run for Robbie raises awareness for SIDS

By Kevin Quinn
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT
KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- The first annual Southern Tier Run for Robbie took place Sunday at Veterans River Park in Kirkwood.

After losing 4-month-old Robbie Keith Smith Hill to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) in February, his family wanted to organize an event to raise awareness about the cause.

Robbie’s grandmother Wendy Hill says the event included activities for anyone who attended to enjoy.

“I got games for all of the children, I have face painting over there, I have many baskets and any money raised through the raffle baskets is being donated to the American SIDS Institution,” said Hill.

Robbie’s father Chris Smith Hill said he had heard about SIDS before Robbie’s passed but there needs to be more awareness from the general public about the disorder.

“It’s one of those things where people aren’t really aware of how much it happens and how much SIDS is impacting so many families,” said Smith Hill.

To learn more about SIDS and the family’s cause or to make a donation click here.

