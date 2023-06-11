Steady rain arrives to start the workweek

Tonight: Cloudy and mild. Low: 58-65.

Monday: Cloudy early before rain in the afternoon. Steady rain at times. High: 67-76.

(WBNG)

Monday Night: Rain showers. Heavy at times. Some thunderstorms early. Low: 45-53.

Tuesday: Some breaks of sun. High: 73. Low: 54.

Wednesday: Showers with scattered thunderstorms. High: 67. Low: 50.

Thursday: Partial sunshine with scattered showers. High: 72. Low: 52.

Friday: Sun and clouds with scattered showers. High: 70. Low: 51.

Saturday: Sunshine with a few clouds. High: 76. Low: 55.

Sunday: Some sun with a slight chance of showers. High: 75. Low: 60.

Forecast Discussion:

It will be a cloudy night, with only a slight chance of a few showers. Lows will be very mild, with most only falling into the mid-60s.

An upper-level low will bring much-needed rain to the area throughout the day. Rain will be steady at times, with a few thunderstorms possible. Rainfall amounts will range from 1-1.5″, with localized higher amounts. With rivers running at near historic lows, river flooding will not be a risk, and the risk of flash flooding will be minor as well. Highs will reach into the mid-70s. Rain showers will start to taper off as we head into Tuesday, leading to a mix of sun and clouds during Tuesday afternoon. Highs will reach the low-to-mid 70s.

More rain arrives on Wednesday as another low will pass the region. Thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid-to-upper 60s. It will remain unsettled as we end the work week, with showers for Thursday and Friday. Highs for both days in the low-70s.

The weekend looks mainly dry, with only a slight chance of showers late Sunday. Highs for both days will be in the mid-70s under partly sunny skies both days.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.