Steady rain arrives to start the workweek

By Connor Thompson
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Cloudy and mild. Low: 58-65.

Monday: Cloudy early before rain in the afternoon. Steady rain at times. High: 67-76.

(WBNG)

Monday Night: Rain showers. Heavy at times. Some thunderstorms early. Low: 45-53.

Tuesday: Some breaks of sun. High: 73. Low: 54.

Wednesday: Showers with scattered thunderstorms. High: 67. Low: 50.

Thursday: Partial sunshine with scattered showers. High: 72. Low: 52.

Friday: Sun and clouds with scattered showers. High: 70. Low: 51.

Saturday: Sunshine with a few clouds. High: 76. Low: 55.

Sunday: Some sun with a slight chance of showers. High: 75. Low: 60.

Forecast Discussion:

It will be a cloudy night, with only a slight chance of a few showers. Lows will be very mild, with most only falling into the mid-60s.

An upper-level low will bring much-needed rain to the area throughout the day. Rain will be steady at times, with a few thunderstorms possible. Rainfall amounts will range from 1-1.5″, with localized higher amounts. With rivers running at near historic lows, river flooding will not be a risk, and the risk of flash flooding will be minor as well. Highs will reach into the mid-70s. Rain showers will start to taper off as we head into Tuesday, leading to a mix of sun and clouds during Tuesday afternoon. Highs will reach the low-to-mid 70s.

More rain arrives on Wednesday as another low will pass the region. Thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid-to-upper 60s. It will remain unsettled as we end the work week, with showers for Thursday and Friday. Highs for both days in the low-70s.

The weekend looks mainly dry, with only a slight chance of showers late Sunday. Highs for both days will be in the mid-70s under partly sunny skies both days.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ross Park Zoo welcomes Pallas’s cat kittens
Downtown Binghamton
Broome County Executive responds to New York City lawsuit
Arizona man seriously hurt in crash in Windsor
Binghamton Pride Coalition hosts ‘Pride Palooza in the Park’
Green Mountain Electric Supply finds home in Kirkwood

Latest News

Much-needed rain to arrive next week
Much-needed rain to arrive next week
BENEFICIAL SHOWERS COMING
Lots of rain-free time this weekend
Lots of rain-free time this weekend