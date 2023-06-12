Heavy rain and a small flash flood risk

Tonight: Heavy rain ends west to east after 8pm and moves out of the Catskills after 2-3am. Total rainfall possible: 0.50-1.50″ with 2-4″ possible inside training cells of heavy rain. Flash flood threat is highest in these areas. Low:48-54

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High: 68-73

Tuesday Night: 30% chance of a few showers. Low: 50-54

Forecast Discussion:

Rain, at times heavy, will be with us this evening. It will start tapering west to east after about 7pm and should move out of the Catskills by 3-4am.

As for this evening, there is a chance of some localized flash flooding inside the heaviest, most persistent downpours. The potential of training rain showers with rain rates between 1-1.75″/hr could cause some localized rainfall amounts of 2-4″. If this happens, it would be where flash flooding would be most likely to occur. The most likely location of this is along and near the I81 corridor.

Main stem rivers will be fine; there are no concerns of flooding on them. There is a small risk of a gusty, potentially severe thunderstorm as a cold front swings through tonight.

Tuesday brings back some sun and dry conditions. Another upper-level disturbance slides across the area Wednesday and the chance of rain rises to around 80%. Some thunder is possible.

Thursday and Friday remain unsettled with a 60% chance of showers dropping to around 40% on Friday. Highs will be around 70.

Saturday looks dry and most of Father’s Day looks mainly dry right now and highs should be in the mid 70s. Next Monday, Juneteenth, highs will be in the mid 70s, with a small chance of some showers.

