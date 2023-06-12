Mets call up infielder Luke Ritter and pitcher Mike Vasil to Triple-A Syracuse

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - Two Binghamton Rumble Ponies are headed to the next level in the New York Mets organization, as pitcher Mike Vasil and infielder Luke Ritter are moving up to AAA to play for the Syracuse Mets.

During the Ponies’ 12-game road trip through Altoona and Reading, Ritter hit .340 with nine home runs and 17 RBIs, carrying a 1.394 OPS. He had six multi-hit games, five multi-RBI games, and three multi-homer games during the road trip.

In 43 games this season with Binghamton, the 26-year-old infielder has a line of .240/.389/.568 with a .957 OPS, hitting 14 home runs (third in the Eastern League) with 29 RBIs.

Vasil is MLB.com’s eighth-ranked prospect in the Mets system, and was just named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Month for May. Vasil is third in all of Minor League Baseball with an 0.84 WHIP and second in the Eastern League in opponent’s batting average with just a .187.

The 23-year-old right-hander was dominant last month over three starts as he allowed only one run over 21 innings, going at least six innings in each outing. He amazed Rumble Ponies fans on May 11th against Hartford at Mirabito Stadium, surrendering just one run over a career-high eight innings with no walks and seven strikeouts. Vasil has a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 57-to-8 and a 10.06 K/9 mark.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.