Rain today

Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain, showers and thunderstorms. .50-1.00″ (1.5″) 100% High 76 (74-78) Wind SSE 10-20 G25 mph
A mainly dry start to your Monday, but with a low near Erie, Pa, the chance of showers, rain and thunderstorms
will increase into the afternoon. Gusty winds and heavy rain are possible. Showers and storms continue into the
evening, but the chance of precipitation will be decreasing.
Dry Tuesday, but as the low drifts eastward, we will have some evening rain and thunderstorms. This will be our
forecast for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Finally some dry weather for Saturday. Another low will give us some showers for Sunday, Father’s Day.
