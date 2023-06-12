Rain today

A damp week
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain, showers and thunderstorms. .50-1.00″ (1.5″) 100% High 76 (74-78) Wind SSE 10-20 G25 mph

A mainly dry start to your Monday, but with a low near Erie, Pa, the chance of showers, rain and thunderstorms

will increase into the afternoon. Gusty winds and heavy rain are possible. Showers and storms continue into the

evening, but the chance of precipitation will be decreasing.

Dry Tuesday, but as the low drifts eastward, we will have some evening rain and thunderstorms. This will be our

forecast for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Finally some dry weather for Saturday. Another low will give us some showers for Sunday, Father’s Day.

