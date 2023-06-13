Ahead of GOP Primary, Korchak and Battisti describe what DA position should be

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The first round of elections of 2023 will be held on June 27. One of the races is the Republican Primary for Broome County District Attorney, in which Incumbent DA Mike Korchak will face off against defense attorney Paul Battisti.

Both Republicans are vying for a position that they coveted in 2019. In a re-match, the two will seek the chair that Korchak once claimed as a Libertarian.

Korchak has been a prosecutor for more than 25 years and is currently in his first term as DA. Although Korchak is affiliated with the Republican Party, he believes Broome County needs a District Attorney with experience who is ethical and non-partisan.

“Everyone knows that a district attorney has to be independent,” said Korchak. “Though I’m affiliated with the Republican Party, and I’ve been a member of the Republican Party for decades, you cannot answer to politicians, you have to play it fair and impartial with all your dealings.”

Battisti has been an attorney for around 20 years. This year, he was endorsed by the Broome County Conservative Party. He believes Broome County needs a District Attorney is “a leader, a prosecutor, and someone who has the ability to recruit and retain good employees.”

“I have five children and I’m really concerned about the criminal climate that we hear about and read about every single day as are numerous individuals that reside in this community,” said Battisti. “I was born and raised here, and I want my children to be born and raised here and I want them to be safe.”

In 2019, Korchak narrowly defeated Battisti in the election as a Libertarian after Battisti defeated him in the Republican Primary. In that race, Democrat Debra Gelson had significantly fewer votes than them both.

The candidate who wins this election will face off against former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan, a democrat.

The General Election is on Nov. 7.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.