Binghamton to spend $8.5 million on road, sewer improvements

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced $8.5 million for road improvements in the city on Tuesday.

Mayor Kraham said there will be an estimated $2.7 million for paving work on more than 40 streets, an estimated $1.8 million for full street reconstruction, an estimated $3.8 million for water and sewer upgrades as well as an estimated $1.5 million for curb, sidewalk and ADA upgrades.

“This summer, crews will be at work in neighborhoods across Binghamton repairing streets and upgrading the city’s underground water and sewer systems,” said Mayor Kraham. “This multi-million-dollar investment in Binghamton’s infrastructure strengthens our neighborhoods, supports good-paying construction jobs and paves the way for new growth across the city.”

Kraham said the work is being paid for by Consolidated Local Street & Highway Improvement Program; or CHIPS, grant funding, Community Development Block Grant; or CDBG, funds, federal stimulus funds and local capital bonds.

He also said the money for the water and sewer work will go toward upgrading utilities included in the 2023 plan before they receive new pavement. Court Street, Glenwood Avenue, Karlada Drive, Floral Avenue, Chipin Street, Vestal Avenue, George Street and Robert Street are some of the streets that will undergo paving or reconstruction.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.