Bronx man sentenced in Broome County Court for burlgary conviction

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the sentencing of a Bronx man on a burglary conviction Tuesday.

The office said Farrah G. Singleton, 37, was sentenced to three to six years in prison after pleading guilty to the charge. He also waived his right to appeal.

Singleton admitted that on Sept. 1, 2021, he unlawfully entered an apartment at 226 Court St. in Binghamton and stole property from an acquaintance. The office noted Singleton had a prior felony conviction from Bronx County.

“If you are a repeat offender who comes to Broome County to commit crimes, you will be leaving our County to go to State prison,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak.

The case was investigated by the Binghamton Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.