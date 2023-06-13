Bronx man sentenced in Broome County Court for burlgary conviction

(Broome County District Attorney's Office)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the sentencing of a Bronx man on a burglary conviction Tuesday.

The office said Farrah G. Singleton, 37, was sentenced to three to six years in prison after pleading guilty to the charge. He also waived his right to appeal.

Singleton admitted that on Sept. 1, 2021, he unlawfully entered an apartment at 226 Court St. in Binghamton and stole property from an acquaintance. The office noted Singleton had a prior felony conviction from Bronx County.

“If you are a repeat offender who comes to Broome County to commit crimes, you will be leaving our County to go to State prison,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak.

The case was investigated by the Binghamton Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by Thomas Coleman shows people watching as people are rescued after a boat...
1 dead after tour boat capsizes inside Erie Canal water tunnel cave in western New York
Ross Park Zoo welcomes Pallas’s cat kittens
The Self-Serve Avgas Station is located on the North Ramp
Self-Serve Avgas Station comes to BGM
Binghamton Pride Coalition hosts ‘Pride Palooza in the Park’
Southern Tier Run for Robbie raises awareness for SIDS

Latest News

Binghamton to spend $8.5 million on road, sewer improvements
Senior Spotlight: June 12
Legislators approve funding to renovate Roosevelt elementary
Truth Pharm offering training series for Community Health Workers.