Dog Walking Forecast --Dodge

By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy. High 74 (70-76) Wind W becoming SW late in the day 3-8 mph

Dry Tuesday, but as the low, along with an upper level low, drifts eastward, we will have some evening showers. This will be our

forecast for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Finally some dry weather for Saturday and into Sunday.

Another low will give us some showers for Monday.

