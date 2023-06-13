Dry for now

Get ready for more rain
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 74 (70-76) Wind W becoming SW late in the day 3-8 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers. .0-.10″ 30% Low 52 Wind SW becoming SE 3-8 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers, rain, thunderstorms. .25-.75″ (1.00″) 80% High 66 (62-68)

Wind S becoming SW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, showers. 0-.05″ Low 50 Wind W 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 40% High 72 Low 52

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 40% High 68 Low 50

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 74 Low 52

Dry Tuesday, but as the low, along with an upper level low, drifts eastward, we will have some evening showers. This will be our

forecast for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Finally some dry weather for Saturday and into Sunday.

Another low will give us some showers for Monday.

