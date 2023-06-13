KeyBank employees sort food for CHOW during ‘Neighbors Make the Difference Day’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - KeyBank hosted its 32nd annual “Neighbors Make the Difference Day” where more than 100 KeyBank teammates around Central New York spent the day volunteering in their communities Tuesday.

Two of the four KeyBank branches in Broome County closed their doors at noon to provide their employees the opportunity to get out of the office and visit the Broome County Council of Churches where they sorted donated food for the organization CHOW, or the Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse.

Neighbors Make the Difference Day launched in 1991 and by 1993, KeyBank made it an official day of employee volunteerism. KeyBank teammates nationwide received paid time off to volunteer at more than 500 projects in their respective communities. Teammates in Broome County chose CHOW for the second year in a row to volunteer for.

“We look at where a big need is, obviously hunger is a huge importance and it’s something that we pride ourselves on focusing on,” said Chenango Branch General Manager James Clingerman. “It’s not the only focus but it is something that we feel is definitely impactful to this specific local community.”

Clingerman said volunteers feel the impact they are making on the local community and talk about it for months prior.

“I would say the biggest thing is just the anticipation, this is something we look forward to every year,” he said. “Just being able to give back and make an impact on our local community.”

KeyBank is a recipient of the Civic 50 Award, recognized as one of the United State’s 50 most community-minded companies by the National Conference on Citizenship & Points of Light.

