More chances of rain are on the way!

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5:30pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Clouds increase. Chance of some showers, especially near and west of I81. Low: 50-56

Wednesday: 80% chance of rain, possibly a storm. Rainfall: 0.25-0.75″ with higher totals possible inside any storms. High: 61-66

Wednesday Night: 40% chance of showers. Low: 48-53

Forecast Discussion:

Another upper level disturbance slides across the area overnight tonight and again Wednesday. Rain chances are around 30% overnight but the chance of rain rises to around 80%. Some thunder is possible Wednesday afternoon. Some heavier downpours are possible.

Thursday looks mostly dry with sun and clouds. By Friday another upper level disturbance brings a high chance of more still-needed rain! The chance of rain is around 80%. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Saturday looks dry and most of Father’s Day looks mainly dry, but we are being forced to keep a 30% chance of a shower or few with a slightly unsettled pattern in the upper atmosphere.

Next Monday, Juneteenth, highs will be in the mid 70s, with a small chance of some showers.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by Thomas Coleman shows people watching as people are rescued after a boat...
1 dead after tour boat capsizes inside Erie Canal water tunnel cave in western New York
Ross Park Zoo welcomes Pallas’s cat kittens
The Self-Serve Avgas Station is located on the North Ramp
Self-Serve Avgas Station comes to BGM
Binghamton Pride Coalition hosts ‘Pride Palooza in the Park’
Southern Tier Run for Robbie raises awareness for SIDS

Latest News

More chances of rain are on the way!
wbng
Dry for now
Flash flooding chance is small
Heavy rain and a small flash flood risk
Heavy rain and a small flash flood risk