More chances of rain are on the way!

Tonight: Clouds increase. Chance of some showers, especially near and west of I81. Low: 50-56

Wednesday: 80% chance of rain, possibly a storm. Rainfall: 0.25-0.75″ with higher totals possible inside any storms. High: 61-66

Wednesday Night: 40% chance of showers. Low: 48-53

Forecast Discussion:

Another upper level disturbance slides across the area overnight tonight and again Wednesday. Rain chances are around 30% overnight but the chance of rain rises to around 80%. Some thunder is possible Wednesday afternoon. Some heavier downpours are possible.

Thursday looks mostly dry with sun and clouds. By Friday another upper level disturbance brings a high chance of more still-needed rain! The chance of rain is around 80%. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Saturday looks dry and most of Father’s Day looks mainly dry, but we are being forced to keep a 30% chance of a shower or few with a slightly unsettled pattern in the upper atmosphere.

Next Monday, Juneteenth, highs will be in the mid 70s, with a small chance of some showers.

