Self-Serve Avgas Station comes to BGM

TOWN OF MAINE (WBNG) - Over at the Greater Binghamton Airport (BGM), a Self-Serve Avgas Station is the latest addition.

To get to this point, Commissioner of Aviation Mark Heefner said they were able to solicit a grant through the state’s Aviation Capital Investment Program. The grant submission was back in 2020. Heefner said the county only had to pay 12% of the actual cost for the system, which he calls a bargain.

BGM has never had a self-serve option for general aviation users, but the need has been around.

“We hear it all the time from local pilots, transit pilots,” said Heefner. When the decision was made to solicit the grant, he said they then asked some general aviation tenants to write up letters of support.

Heefner said some benefits for the small aircraft include the option to fuel whenever and it’s generally cheaper for the self-serve option.

Deputy Commissioner of Aviation Peter LoPiccolo was an instrumental figure in overseeing the process to get this new addition. He went over how many planes can be served at once.

”One at a time but it pumps fairly quickly,” said LoPiccolo. “So 100 gallons you’re at 10, 15 gallons a minute so it will only take you 10 minutes to fill up your plane if it’s completely empty. Most aren’t because they’ll be flying from another place.”

In addition to increasing Air Traffic Control (ATC) operations, as pilots fly in and out, Heefer sees this as an opportunity for current airport tenants to do fly-ins when they invite other pilots to our airport. He also sees a ripple effect for the community as someone could decide to explore our attractions.

For updates on pricing, pilots can visit this website.

