Suspect in major drug bust released from jail

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- One of the men arrested in a major drug and weapons bust in April has been released from jail.

James O. Roberts, 47, was arrested on April 25 by the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force. He was charged with 18 felonies.

According to a message from Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham, Roberts was released after the Broome County District Attorney’s Office failed to indict him with 45 days of his arrest.

Mayor Kraham said, “Our entire police department is shocked and angry.”

The Broome County District Attorney’s Office said, because it was an ongoing prosecution, it was unable to comment on the matter.

