Truth Pharm offering training series for Community Health Workers.

(WBNG 12 News)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) --Truth Pharm is offering specialized training for healthcare workers as they work to provide better care for those in need.

Project Coordinator for Truth Pharm Jessica Saeman said the Community Health Worker for People Who Use Drugs series consists of 10 sessions, which will be held over the next 5 weeks on Tuesday and Thursday mornings.

She said instructors will cover various topics such as overdose reversal training, motivational interviewing, and more. Saeman said they believe this series will help build a better relationship between community members and those in need.

“We just want to keep people alive,” said Saeman “We’re sick and tired of people struggling and dying, we see it too much. If this training can help just one person whether it’s in their professional career, their personal life with their family member, or whoever may be struggling I’d recommend it.”

She said they are currently offering the classes on Zoom and for more information contact Truth Pharm.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ross Park Zoo welcomes Pallas’s cat kittens
FILE PHOTO - Police and fire crews were called to the Lockport Cave Tours, about 20 miles...
1 dead after tour boat capsizes inside Erie Canal water tunnel cave in western New York
Binghamton Pride Coalition hosts ‘Pride Palooza in the Park’
-
Deposit-Hancock wins back-to-back Class D softball New York State Championships after 13-inning game
Arizona man seriously hurt in crash in Windsor

Latest News

Legislators approve funding to renovate Roosevelt elementary
The Self-Serve Avgas Station is located on the North Ramp
Self-Serve Avgas Station comes to BGM
Legislators approve funding to renovate Roosevelt elementary
Southern Tier Run for Robbie raises awareness for SIDS