Truth Pharm offering training series for Community Health Workers.

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) --Truth Pharm is offering specialized training for healthcare workers as they work to provide better care for those in need.

Project Coordinator for Truth Pharm Jessica Saeman said the Community Health Worker for People Who Use Drugs series consists of 10 sessions, which will be held over the next 5 weeks on Tuesday and Thursday mornings.

She said instructors will cover various topics such as overdose reversal training, motivational interviewing, and more. Saeman said they believe this series will help build a better relationship between community members and those in need.

“We just want to keep people alive,” said Saeman “We’re sick and tired of people struggling and dying, we see it too much. If this training can help just one person whether it’s in their professional career, their personal life with their family member, or whoever may be struggling I’d recommend it.”

She said they are currently offering the classes on Zoom and for more information contact Truth Pharm.

