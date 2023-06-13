Youngest Republican to serve as GOP chairman attends Northeast Regional RNC training

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Chairman of the Broome County Republican Committee Benji Federman was one of two young Republicans in New York State who were nominated to attend a Northeast Regional Republican National Committee training.

Federman is the youngest member overall to attend the event. During his time there he had the chance to speak to high-ranking elected party leaders, such as New York State Republican Party Chairman Ed Cox and RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

One of the topics that were discussed was ways the Republican party can help Broome County residents.

“My goal is just to make the community a better place,” said Federman. “That’s why I took this job as Republican Chairman. I just think Republicans have good ideas and were going to implement them and we really have quality candidates that are going to push that message.”

Federman was elected to be the Broome County GOP Chairman in January 2023. He is the youngest person to hold the position.

