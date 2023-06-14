Cooperstown man arraigned on a two-count indictment

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
DELHI, NY (WBNG) -- Paul L. Thayer, 48, of Cooperstown, NY appeared in Delaware County Court on June 13 and was arraigned on a sealed indictment.

Thayer appeared before the Honorable John L. Hubbard, Delaware County Court Judge, and a two-count indictment was unsealed. Count one alleged that Thayer attempted to endanger a child. Count two accused Thayer of attempted disseminating indecent material to minors in the first degree, a class E felony.

The district attorney’s office said Thayer is alleged to have engaged in a sexually explicit conversation with a person that he thought was a 14-year-old child, with intention of enticing the child to engage in sexual conduct with him. Thayer then traveled to the Village of Walton to meet with the child, but was instead confronted by an adult who was posing as the 14-year-old. That adult made a complaint to Walton Police, who then conducted an investigation.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges and was remanded to the Delaware County Correctional Facility in lieu of $5,000.00 cash bail.

The case is scheduled for a conference on June 26.

