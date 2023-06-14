Dog Walking Forecast -- Jameson

Gray & Wet
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. .25-.75″ (1.00″) 90% High 66 (60-66) Wind S becoming SW 10-15 G25 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, showers. 0-.10″ (.25″) Low 52 (48-54) Wind NW 10-15 mph

A low tracking across the area will give us a wet day. We’ll have rain and thunderstorms. The

rain will taper to showers tonight.

As the low slows to our east, we’ll keep showers in the forecast Thursday with another round

of rain.

Things settle down for the weekend. We’ll have partly cloudy skies Saturday with a chance of

showers Sunday.

A low to our south will give clouds and showers Monday and Tuesday.

