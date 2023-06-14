A gray, wet, day
AM rain, PM thunderstorms
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. .25-.75″ (1.00″) 90% High 66 (60-66) Wind S becoming SW 10-15 G25 mph
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, showers. 0-.10″ (.25″) Low 52 (48-54) Wind NW 10-15 mph
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with showers. 0-.10″ 30% High 72 (70-76) Wind NW 10-15 mph
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain and showers. .10-25″ Low 52 Wind L&V
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain. 80% High 68 Low 52
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 70 Low 52
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with showers. 30% High 74 Low 54
A low tracking across the area will give us a wet day. We’ll have rain and thunderstorms. The
rain will taper to showers tonight.
As the low slows to our east, we’ll keep showers in the forecast Thursday with another round
of rain.
Things settle down for the weekend. We’ll have partly cloudy skies Saturday with a chance of
showers Sunday.
A low to our south will give clouds and showers Monday and Tuesday.
