‘Hometown Heroes’ program in Norwich hosts official banner dedication ceremony to honor veterans

NORWICH (WBNG) -- Norwich community members and veterans came together for Flag Day in East Park to honor local veterans. There were more than 70 banners hung throughout downtown Norwich.

These 30-inch by 7 feet banners include the name, branch of service and photo of current or former service members both living and dead.

“The Hometown Heroes” program is a local committee made up of members from the Chenango County Veteran Services Office, the Chenango County Historian’s Office and the Chenango County Historical Society. The committee worked to ensure there is an even mix of men and women, branches of service, wars and families represented on the banners hung at any one time.

The idea of hanging banners of local veterans came around five years ago from a local veteran who had seen similar displays in other towns. Some community members said the idea was unrealistic because the cost to execute the idea was too much. In 2022, a private donation was made specifically for the banners, where this idea became a reality.

Veterans and community members voiced how grateful they are that veterans are finally gaining recognition for their service.

“As we say in patriot guard, ‘we stand for those who stood for us. Many people have put their life on the line for our country and we need to be recognized,” said Veterans of Foreign Wars Chaplin and Pastor Lex Danyluk. “And these banners are awesome.”

The official banner dedication ceremony included a chant of the national anthem, joined together in prayer and committee members read off all 70 names that are featured on the banners.

Chenango County Deputy Historian John Antonowicz said this project helps bring the community together.

“It gives a sense of pride I feel,” said Antonowicz. “A lot of the things in our community represent what our families and ancestors have done.”

Each year on Flag Day, these banners will be rotated out for new featured service members. If you know or would like to nominate a veteran from Norwich for next year, more information and applications can be found on the Norwich Hometown Heroes’ Facebook page. To be eligible, the veteran must be a current or former resident of Norwich and either honorably discharged or currently serving on active duty.

