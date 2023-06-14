Indictment against Sidney man accused of crimes against child unsealed

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DELHI, NY (WBNG) -- The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that a 41-year-old Sidney, NY was arraigned on a sealed indictment.

The office said a two-count indictment against Shawn M. Steele was unsealed. The first count against Steele accuses him of attempting to endanger the welfare of a child. The second accuses him of attempted disseminating indecent material to minors in the first degree, a class E felony.

Steele allegedly engaged in a sexually explicit online conversation with a person he believed to be a 15-year-old, with the intention of enticing the child to engage in sexual conduct with him. However, Steele was actually talking with an adult posing as a child. The adult provided Steel’s information to the Village of Sidney Police Department. Sidney Police conducted a further investigation which resulted in Steele’s arrest.

Steele pleaded not guilty and was remanded to the Delaware County Correctional Facility in lieu of $7,500 cash bail. The case is scheduled for conference on June 26.

