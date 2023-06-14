Man charged with manslaughter in connection to Summer 2022 vehicle death

(Delaware County Sheriff's Office)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELHI, NY (WBNG) -- The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man in an investigation into a 2022 death.

The sheriff’s office charged Simon G. Wysong, 26, of Delhi with manslaughter in the second degree; a class C felony and assault in the second degree; a class D felony.

The office said the arrest stems from an investigation into a fatal motor crash that occurred in July 2022 in the Town of Davenport. Wysong is accused of recklessly causing the death of another person as well as recklessly causing a serious physical injury to a different person.

He was arraigned in the Town of Davenport Court and released on his own recognizance to reappear in court.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people found dead in Town of Lisle
Firefighter suffers unknown injury after fighting Chenango Forks blaze
Bronx man sentenced in Broome County Court for burlgary conviction
Authorities have released new details into a weekend incident that forced the closure of a...
Officials: 2 children hurt after acid is poured onto playground slides
Suspect in major drug bust released from jail

Latest News

Mount Upton man pleads guilty to drug charge
Cooperstown man arraigned on a two-count indictment
Indictment against Sidney man accused of crimes against child unsealed
Restore NY funding to benefit Owego’s Lake Street