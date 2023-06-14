Man charged with manslaughter in connection to Summer 2022 vehicle death

DELHI, NY (WBNG) -- The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man in an investigation into a 2022 death.

The sheriff’s office charged Simon G. Wysong, 26, of Delhi with manslaughter in the second degree; a class C felony and assault in the second degree; a class D felony.

The office said the arrest stems from an investigation into a fatal motor crash that occurred in July 2022 in the Town of Davenport. Wysong is accused of recklessly causing the death of another person as well as recklessly causing a serious physical injury to a different person.

He was arraigned in the Town of Davenport Court and released on his own recognizance to reappear in court.

