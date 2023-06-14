Man gets prison time for threatening person with rifle

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the sentencing of a man on a weapons charge.

The office said Shawn W. Woodberry, 42, of Binghamton, was sentenced to four years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a felony.

Woodberry was previously convicted of criminal possession of a substance in the third degree in 2014 in Saint Lawrence County, the office noted. He waived his right to appeal.

The convict admitted that he illegally possessed a loaded Smith & Wesson rifle in Binghamton On Oct. 22, 2022. Officers from the Binghamton Police Department responded to a home on Lisle Avenue where Woodberry had threatened an acquaintance with the rifle. He was identified through a Ring doorbell and the weapon was found outside of the residence.

Thanks to the Binghamton Police Department Patrol Division for their quick response,” said Broome County District Michael Korchak. “The Broome County District Attorney’s Office continues to send felons out of our community and into State prison.”

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.