More beneficial rainfall on the way

Tonight: Showers and isolated thunderstorms taper early. A shower or two is possible overnight. Low: 50-55

Thursday: Sun and clouds. Isolated shower or a thundershower. High: 69-74

Thursday Night: 60% chance of scattered showers. Low: 50-55

Friday: 90% chance of rain. Additional could range from 0.50-1.0″. High: 68, Low: 53

Forecast Discussion:

Showers and thunder will taper tonight as the upper low moves east of us. Lows stay in the 50s.

We’ll get a bit of a break Thursday with mainly dry conditions. There is a slight chance of a shower or isolated rumble. The chance of precipitation is around 20%. Thursday night, another low pressure system develops and will slide into our area. Some showers are expected to develop once again.

Friday will be wet at times with rain showers likely. An additional 0.33-1.0″ of rain may fall; especially inside any thunderstorms or intense downpours. Highs remain in the 60s.

Saturday’s forecast has changed. We have put some rain showers in as the upper low for Friday seems to want to hang up a bit in Southern New England. The chance of showers and rain is 60%.

Father’s Day also now features a slightly higher chance of showers. We’re bumping them to around 30-40%. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Tuesday and next Wednesday are also shaping up to be unsettled as a stubborn upper low lingers in the northeast. Chances of showers are 30% and 20% respectively.

