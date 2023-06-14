Mount Upton man pleads guilty to drug charge

(Source: Raycom Media (custom credit) | Source: Raycom Media)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELHI, NY (WBNG) -- Mount Upton man, Nicholas Marte, 43, pleaded guilty to attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, with intent to sell, in Delaware County Court on June 12.

On April 7, Hancock Police responded to a 911 call and found Marte passed out in his vehicle in the Valero Parking lot. After conducting a search of the defendant’s vehicle, police found multiple used needles and several glassine envelopes containing heroin.

Marte appeared before Acting Delaware County Court Judge, Gary A. Rosa, on June 12, and pleaded guilty to the Class C Felony of attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree. Prior to pleading guilty, Marte admitted that he was found in possession of heroin with the intention of selling some of it.

This plea was entered as part of a negotiated disposition, wherein it is agreed that Marte will be sentenced to a five-year term of probation supervision, with the special condition that he successfully complete a Drug Treatment Court Program.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people found dead in Town of Lisle
Firefighter suffers unknown injury after fighting Chenango Forks blaze
Bronx man sentenced in Broome County Court for burlgary conviction
Authorities have released new details into a weekend incident that forced the closure of a...
Officials: 2 children hurt after acid is poured onto playground slides
Suspect in major drug bust released from jail

Latest News

Man charged with manslaughter in connection to Summer 2022 vehicle death
Cooperstown man arraigned on a two-count indictment
Indictment against Sidney man accused of crimes against child unsealed
Restore NY funding to benefit Owego’s Lake Street