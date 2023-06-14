Mount Upton man pleads guilty to drug charge

DELHI, NY (WBNG) -- Mount Upton man, Nicholas Marte, 43, pleaded guilty to attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, with intent to sell, in Delaware County Court on June 12.

On April 7, Hancock Police responded to a 911 call and found Marte passed out in his vehicle in the Valero Parking lot. After conducting a search of the defendant’s vehicle, police found multiple used needles and several glassine envelopes containing heroin.

Marte appeared before Acting Delaware County Court Judge, Gary A. Rosa, on June 12, and pleaded guilty to the Class C Felony of attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree. Prior to pleading guilty, Marte admitted that he was found in possession of heroin with the intention of selling some of it.

This plea was entered as part of a negotiated disposition, wherein it is agreed that Marte will be sentenced to a five-year term of probation supervision, with the special condition that he successfully complete a Drug Treatment Court Program.

